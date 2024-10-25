FC Luzern's home sector will remain closed for the upcoming match against Yverdon Sport Club. (archive picture) Keystone

Following the violent incidents in Bern, the Lucerne licensing authority is closing the home sector and standing areas for the upcoming match between FC Lucerne and Yverdon Sport Club. It is also imposing a probationary period for five other football matches.

SDA

Coordinated fan campaigns are also prohibited, as announced by the Department of Justice and Security of the Canton of Lucerne on Friday. Online ticket sales will be stopped with immediate effect. Physical tickets can be purchased at the ticket office on match day.

Two members of the security forces were injured in the incident following the FC Lucerne match against Bern's Young Boys. As the identity of the perpetrators of the violence could not be clarified by the deadline on Thursday evening, the licensing authority has now taken more stringent measures.

SDA