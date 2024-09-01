Lugano's Kacper Przybylko can still celebrate after a disallowed goal Keystone

The two Swiss representatives in the Conference League share the points in a direct duel. Lugano and St. Gallen drew 1-1.

SDA

In Ticino, two VAR decisions were made in the first half, with Kacper Przybylko at the center of attention on both occasions. In the 8th minute, the Polish striker appeared to have put the home team ahead. However, after a video review, the header was disallowed because Lukas Mai, who was offside, had irritated the goalkeeper.

Shortly before the break, it was the other way around: after Przybylko's goal, the assistant referee raised his flag and the goal once again did not seem to count. However, after a video review, the offside was disproved and Przybylko was allowed to celebrate his third goal of the season. As Lukas Görtler had put the visitors ahead with a header in the meantime, they went into the break at 1:1.

As no further goals were scored in the second half - thanks in part to another strong performance from Lawrence Ati Zigi - the score remained 1-1, a result that both teams could clearly live with after their away games in Turkey during the week. With ten points each, Lugano and St. Gallen remain close to the top of the table.

Telegram

Lugano - St.Gallen 1:1 (1:1)

3606 spectators. - SR Kanagasingam. - Goals: 19 Görtler (Okoroji) 0:1. 45 Przybylko 1:1.

Lugano: Saipi; Zanotti, Mai, Papadopoulos, Marques; Doumbia (44. Bislimi), Grgic; Bottani (60. Steffen), Dos Santos (60. Aliseda), Cimignani (80. Macek); Przybylko (80. Vladi).

St.Gallen: Zigi; Faber, Stanic, Diaby, Okoroji; Konietzke (76. Ambrosius); Görtler (57. Milosevic), Ruiz (57. Toma), Witzig (56. Csoboth); Geubbels, Cisse (63. Akolo).

Cautions: 34 Bottani, 53 Marques, 71 Diaby, 84 Bislimi, 84 Toma.

SDA