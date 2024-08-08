Mattia Zanotti celebrates Lugano's important 1:0, which he scored with a long-range shot. Keystone

FC Lugano are well on their way to the Europa League play-offs. The Super League leaders won the first leg of the 3rd qualifying round 1-0 at Partizan Belgrade.

It took 73 minutes for FC Lugano's superiority to be reflected in the result. A superb shot from full-back Mattia Zanotti made it 1-0, putting the Ticino side in a very good position ahead of next Thursday's second leg in Thun. If FC Lugano win this clash, they will at least be guaranteed a place in the Conference League.

Lugano were superior from the start in Belgrade. However, scoring chances were few and far between, with the best belonging to the Serbs for a long time. In the 35th minute, Lugano goalkeeper Amir Saipi had to stop Dutchman Xander, who was storming towards him alone, to hold on to the draw. After 1:0, however, the visitors even had opportunities for a clearer victory.

As is often the case, Lugano got their energy for the final 25 minutes from the substitutes' bench. Coach Mattia Croci-Torti, who had a wide squad, was able to bring on a top-class trio in the 68th minute with Ousmane Doumbia, Daniel Dos Santos and Shkelqim Vladi. Zanotti scored five minutes later.

The 21-year-old Italian, who played for St. Gallen last season, was himself a victim of the Ticino side's fierce competition in the championship. Although he scored his first goal for the Bianconeri in Belgrade, he is still waiting to make his first appearance for his new club in the Super League.

Telegram:

Partizan Belgrade - Lugano 0:1 (0:0)

SR Van der Eijk (NED). - Goal: 73rd Zanotti 0:1.

Lugano: Saipi; Zanotti, Papadopoulos, El Wafi, Valenzuela; Mahmoud (68. Dos Santos), Grgic, Aliseda (68. Vladi), Bislimi (80. Macek), Cimignani (68. Doumbia); Przybylko (55. Mahou).

