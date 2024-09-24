Vinicius Junior is to be awarded the Ballon d'Or. Imago

On October 28, the best footballer of the 2023/24 season will be awarded the Ballon d'Or. According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", the winner has already been decided. Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior will be honored.

Jan Arnet

In a month's time, the French sports magazine "France Football", in collaboration with UEFA, will award what is probably the most coveted individual trophy in Paris: the Ballon d'Or. Apparently, the Brazilian Vinicius Junior will be honored for the first time. This is according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca".

According to this, the 24-year-old has already been informed of his victory to ensure that Vinicius actually attends the gala at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris and is not prevented from attending. In recent years, the winner has repeatedly been leaked to the media in advance. This year seems to be no different.

First Brazilian since 2007

Vinicius Junior would thus prevail over Granit Xhaka, among others, who also made it onto the 30-man nomination list. Vinicius' triumph would end a dry spell for the Brazilians. The last Brazilian to win the Ballon d'Or was Kaká in 2007.

"I have Kaká as an example, I have Ronaldo, who has won the award twice, I have Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, many Brazilian players who have won the Ballon d'Or. But without a doubt, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho are the ones who are closest to me and tell me every day that I have to win the Ballon d'Or," Vinicius said recently about the award. Now the moment of glory seems within reach.

Vinicius won the Spanish championship and the Champions League with Real Madrid last season and was one of the outstanding players with 24 goals and 11 assists in 39 competitive matches. He failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Copa América with Brazil.

