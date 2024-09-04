Mats Hummels on his arrival in Rome Keystone

After weeks of speculation, one thing is certain: Mats Hummels will continue his career in Italy. The 35-year-old German will play for AS Roma in future.

SDA

The central defender is moving to the Italian capital on a free transfer. Hummels was able to join his new club after the end of the transfer period due to his lack of a contract. The club did not specify the duration of the contract, but according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, it is expected to be a one-year deal.

Hummels, the 2014 world champion, had previously only played for Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Munich, winning five league titles and three cup titles. His contract with BVB expired at the end of last season.

SDA