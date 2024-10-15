Kylian Mbappé leaves the hotel in Stockholm where he was allegedly sexually assaulted last week. IMAGO/TT

The Swedish police have launched an investigation into football star Kylian Mbappé following allegations of rape. The Frenchman denies the allegations and accuses his former club PSG of defamation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swedish public prosecutor's office confirms that an investigation has been launched following an incident at a hotel in central Stockholm.

Swedish media report that the incident took place in Kylian Mbappé's hotel room.

The incident is said to have occurred during a visit to Stockholm by the French football star.

According to Swedish media reports, there is an initial suspicion of sexual assault.

Mbappé denies the allegations and suspects a connection to his legal dispute with PSG.

The investigation by the Swedish police is ongoing. The presumption of innocence applies. Show more

The incident is said to have taken place on October 10 in a hotel in Stockholm. The French superstar paid a surprise visit to the Swedish capital last Thursday and was "seen partying in the center of Stockholm until the early hours of Friday morning", writes the Swedish newspaper "Expressen".

During his stay, Mbappé and an entourage visited restaurants and nightclubs in Stockholm and met several people there. On October 10, a rape is said to have occurred in Mbappé's hotel room. The Swedish newspaper "Aftonbladet"first reported on the incidents.

According to the report, the alleged victim contacted the police two days later. According to the media reports, the police classified the allegations as "reasonable suspicion". This is an initial suspicion, the lowest level of suspicion in the Swedish legal system.

In a statement, the Swedish Public Prosecution Service confirms investigations: "In response to media reports of an alleged rape in Stockholm, the Public Prosecution Service can confirm that a criminal complaint has been filed with the police. According to the report, the incident occurred on October 10 at a hotel in central Stockholm. Further information will be announced in a press release as soon as it is available."

Mbappé's entourage: "Totally wrong and irresponsible"

Mbappé vehemently denies the allegations. On Twitter, he speaks of "fake news". Those close to him described the accusations as "totally false and irresponsible" and announced that they would take legal action.

Mbappé described the timing of the allegations as "predictable" and suspects that the accusations are linked to a court case that is due to take place on Tuesday. In these proceedings, he is demanding 55 million euros in outstanding bonus payments from his former club Paris Saint-Germain.

FAKE NEWS !!!! ❌❌❌

Ça en devient tellement prévisible, veille d’audience comme par hasard 😉 https://t.co/nQN98mtyzR — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) October 14, 2024

The allegations have caused quite a stir in the French media. The Real striker had only recently recovered from a muscle injury and canceled the international break with the French national team.

PSG reacted indignantly to Mbappé's suggestion that the club could be behind the allegations. The investigation by the Swedish police is ongoing.

Kylian Mbappé is presumed innocent.