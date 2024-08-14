Real Madrid win the 50th edition of the European Super Cup. The Spaniards win the final in Warsaw against Atalanta Bergamo 2:0.

In the 68th minute, Kylian Mbappé scored his first goal on his competitive debut for Real Madrid. After a beautiful pass from Jude Bellingham, the 25-year-old Frenchman finished dryly to make it 2-0.

Mbappé, who was introduced to the Whites just under a month ago but missed the US tour due to his vacation after the European Championship in Germany, had been rather reserved beforehand.

As a result, others had to provide the longed-for opening goal. In the 59th minute, Vinicius Junior beat the Swiss-Albanian dual national Berat Djimsiti in the penalty area with a body trick and passed with perfect timing into the middle, where Federico Valverde only had to put his foot down.

Real deserved to win the game, which was refereed by Swiss referee Sandro Schärer. Nevertheless, Atalanta were left to rue two good opportunities: In the 24th minute, a deflected cross from Marten De Roon landed on the crossbar, and shortly after the second half kicked off, Thibaut Courtois made a miraculous save from a Mario Pasalic header.

This victory makes Real Madrid the sole record winners of the Super Cup. The Whites now have six titles to their name, followed by AC Milan and FC Barcelona with five each. Overall, it was the 17th success for a team from Spain, putting them ahead of England (10) and Italy (9) in the national rankings.

In the coaching statistics, Carlo Ancelotti overtook Pep Guardiola again with his fifth Super Cup title (three with Real, two with Milan). The latter had caught up with Ancelotti in terms of titles last year as coach of Manchester City (5:4 win on penalties against Sevilla).

Real Madrid - Atalanta Bergamo 2:0 (0:0)

Warsaw. - SR Schärer (SUI). -

Goals: 59 Valverde 1:0. 68 Mbappé 2:0. -

Comments: Kylian Mbappé made his competitive debut (substituted in the 83rd minute).

90th minute Real Madrid are Super Cup winners The game is over. Real Madrid win deservedly 2:0 against Atalanta Bergamo.

82nd minute Real Madrid play it down Atalanta appear in front of the Real goal from time to time, but it is no longer really dangerous. The madridistas will most probably win the next title here. Djimsiti has just almost sealed Atalanta's fate with an own goal.

68th minute Mbappé scores for the first time for Real After 68 minutes, the time has come. Superstar Kylian Mbappé scores his first goal for Real Madrid. Jude Bellingham shows great vision and passes to the Frenchman in the penalty area. He then smashes the ball beautifully into the net.

65th minute Real now with chances by the minute The opening goal gave the Whites the boost they needed. Carlo Ancelotti's team are now piling on the pressure and have several chances to increase the lead to 2:0.

60th minute Valverde puts Real Madrid ahead after a wonderful assist from Vinicius

58th minute Atalanta superior The Italians start the second half much better. The lead for Atalanta would be highly deserved by now. But how often have we seen this before? Real Madrid show a seemingly weak match and then strike out of nowhere.

49th minute Courtois heaves the ball around the post Marten de Roon is given too much time and crosses to Mario Pasalic with pinpoint accuracy. The Croatian places his header perfectly against the direction of Thibaut Courtois. But the Real goalkeeper makes a long save and deflects the ball around the post. Outstanding save!

45th + 1st minute Rodrygo hits the crossbar Real now also have a really good chance and the crossbar saves here too. Rodrygo unexpectedly gets a shot away from the best position, but it's a little too high.

34th minute Bellingham sees yellow The Englishman is set up wonderfully by Vinicius Junior, takes the ball down but is a little too sloppy. Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso storms out of his goal and has the ball. But because Bellingham goes after him and hits the goalkeeper, Swiss referee Sandro Schärer shows him a yellow card.

30th minute Not much is coming together for Real The highly praised Spanish offense has remained pale so far. But it's understandable that the new attacking trident has yet to find its feet.

25th minute Crossbar shot from Atalanta Atalanta Bergamo have the first really good chance of the game. Marten De Roon puts the ball on target from an acute angle. The ball deflects again and lands on the crossbar. Luck for Real Madrid.

17th minute Vinicius narrowly misses After a beautiful cross from Carvajal down the right, Vinicius just misses in the middle.

12th minute Atalanta venture forward Even though Real still have more of the play, Atalanta are dangerous with their first forays towards goal. However, the final pass is always too imprecise.

6th minute Mbappé with his first attacking move That was probably more chance than skill. But Mbappé fits into the Real Madrid star ensemble in a tricky way.

4th minute Real start better The favored Madrilenians start the game better. But the Champions League winners have yet to create any chances.

1st minute Let's go The game starts right now.

Before the game Mbappé in the starting eleven Real Madrid will see the eagerly awaited debut of superstar Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman will start as a center forward between Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. 📋✅ ¡Nuestro XI inicial!

🆚 @Atalanta_BC#SuperCup pic.twitter.com/GRvlAZS0Xk — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 14, 2024

The Atalanta line-up Partiamo così 😤



Team news! 🚨#RealMadridAtalanta #SuperCup #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/LrEMtlYpBS — Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) August 14, 2024

Before the game Swiss referees on duty On Wednesday evening, Champions League winners Real Madrid and Europa League winners Atalanta Bergamo will play for the European Super Cup in Warsaw. In the summit clash of the European Cup winners, Real's king transfer Kylian Mbappé will make his competitive debut for the Spaniards. The match, which will be refereed by Swiss referee Sandro Schärer, kicks off at 21:00. Show more

