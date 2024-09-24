The fans of Rapid Vienna will not be allowed to support their team as the "away team" in the next derbies against Austria in the stadium Keystone

The next four Vienna derbies will take place without supporters of the "visiting team".

SDA

This measure was agreed upon by the club superiors of Rapid and Austria after the riots on Sunday at the 343rd edition of the city duel.

The responsible senate of the Bundesliga will discuss sanctions under sports law for the first time next Monday at the earliest. League officials had already met with representatives of Rapid and Austria on Monday of this week to raise awareness of the need to take joint measures.

Austria's head of finance Harald Zagiczek reported a "good discussion at eye level. It's about taking responsibility and drawing consequences. We see a clear need for action to counter the increasingly frequent excesses at Vienna derbies clearly and with all severity".

