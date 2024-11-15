Difficult times for Corentin Tolisso and his Olympique Lyon. Keystone

Olympique Lyon are facing trouble. The traditional French club has been sentenced to a transfer ban and forced relegation on probation. The debt is said to be just under 500 million euros.

Jan Arnet

The regulatory body for French football announced on Friday evening that Olympique Lyon will be relegated to Ligue 2 if the club does not get its financial situation under control. The Eagle Football Group, the parent company of the Ligue 1 club, is said to have accumulated debts of up to 500 million euros.

Lyon have six months to get their finances in order, otherwise they face the threat of second division for the first time in 35 years. According to "L'Équipe", it is already clear that the current fifth-placed team in Ligue 1 will not be able to buy any new players this winter due to a transfer ban.

Girondins Bordeaux, a traditional French club, was already hit at the end of last season. Bordeaux were relegated due to debt, had to file for bankruptcy and now only play in the fourth-highest league.