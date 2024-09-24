On September 5, a youth coach from Eintracht Frankfurt died. imago

The death of Eintracht Frankfurt's U19 coach shocked Germany's football world two weeks ago. Now the shocking truth has come to light.

Jan Arnet

The 33-year-old youth coach of Eintracht Frankfurt died in a car accident on September 5. He crashed his Hyundai Tucson into a tree. As reported by "Bild", police investigations have concluded that the youth coach committed suicide. It was not possible to establish that he was not at fault.

According to the newspaper, the police carried out a house search immediately before the accident after the coach had been reported by a person. The 33-year-old is said to have sent naked pictures to a player from another club.

The public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt has since confirmed to Bild, Hessenschau and Der Spiegel that the investigators found "a large number of youth pornographic image files".

Proceedings discontinued

Youth pornography is defined as pornographic images that depict sexual acts by, on or in front of persons aged 14 to 18. The production, possession, acquisition and distribution of such content is punishable.

Due to the death of the suspect, the proceedings on suspicion of distributing youth pornographic content will be discontinued, writes "Hessenschau". The presumption of innocence applies to the accused - permanently after the proceedings have been discontinued.