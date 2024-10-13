Switzerland lose 0:2 in Serbia and thus also their third game in the Nations League. The Nati players in the individual critique.

Jan Arnet

Note: 4.5 Goal Gregor Kobel

He is powerless in the goals conceded. He made some great saves against Jovic shortly after the break and in the 66th minute. He also had the odd moment of uncertainty, but without Kobel the Nati would have lost even more.

Grade: 3 Defense Nico Elvedi

When the Serbs switch gears, he is often too quick. He was also unable to react in time to concede the 0:1 goal and deflected the ball into his own goal. Elvedi almost made up for the own goal in the closing stages, but his header flew just wide of the goal. And he also hits the crossbar in stoppage time. As with the bitter sending-off against Denmark, Elvedi is the unlucky one.

Note: 3 Defense Manuel Akanji

Still good in the first half, with many ball recoveries and strong tackling. However, he deteriorated in the second. First he gave Jovic a top chance, which Kobel was able to thwart. He then had to take full responsibility for the 0:2 when he simply let Mitrovic have his way and didn't stop him from finishing. The Man City defender is much better at that.

Grade: 3.5 Defense Ricardo Rodriguez

He is the least conspicuous of the back three, defends without frills and prefers to knock the ball away in dicey situations. But it was also noticeable that Switzerland got back into the game better after Rodriguez's substitution in the 70th minute.

Note: 4 Midfield Silvan Widmer

He runs up and down his right flank. Offensively, there is much more going down the right than through Aebischer. Defensively, he also struggles with the quick Brimancevic and picks up a yellow card after a hard foul. Widmer is already off after 45 minutes.

Grade: 4 Midfield Remo Freuler

Plods in the center and clears space for Xhaka in possession. Partly to blame for the goal conceded because he allowed himself to be confused by the onrushing Mitrovic and left his position in the five-meter area. The ball would have come straight at him. Otherwise he neither stands out nor falls away.

Grade: 4 Midfield Granit Xhaka

A difficult game for the captain, who was whistled at right from the warm-up. Every time he touched the ball, he was whistled at and insulted. But Xhaka doesn't let this get him down until the end. Almost every attack goes through him. Like the whole team, however, he also deteriorates after a good start.

Grade: 3 Midfield Michel Aebischer

Far too little comes from his left side. His corners are harmless and Aebischer doesn't always seem to be able to cope with the Serbs' physical toughness. Before the free kick that led to 0:1, he let himself be shaken off far too easily and could only help himself with a foul. After that, there was hardly anything to see of him until his substitution (70').

Note: 3.5 Sturm Zeki Amdouni

Strong individual action before Embolo's top chance. Attempts to play himself through and has one or two good moments. In the end, however, Amdouni also came up short. He was substituted in the 70th minute.

Note: 2 Striker Breel Embolo

He's supposed to win the ball up front, but he rarely succeeds against the Serbian defenders. In the 32nd minute, he has a mega chance to take the lead, but misses the target from nine meters. Before the 0:1, he loses his bearings in the penalty area and turns away, even though the ball is flying straight at him. Embolo then also misses the penalty. As if that wasn't enough, he also stands in Zeqiri's way as he tries to head in. A desolate performance from Embolo.

Note: 4.5 Sturm Dan Ndoye

By far the most dangerous attacking player in the national team. He tries hard, looks for the ball and also helps out well at the back. A constant source of danger for the Serbs. Picks up a penalty after 70 minutes and still has the strength for the final sprints after 90 minutes. The best Swiss player.

Substitute players

Note: 4 From the 46th minute for Widmer Fabian Rieder

Takes a while to get into the game. But tries to seize the momentum in the closing stages. Takes strong set-pieces and is definitely recommended for starting eleven appearances again.

Note: – From the 70th minute for Amdouni Andi Zeqiri

First national team game since November 2023. Too short an outing for a rating.

Note: – From the 70th minute for Aebischer Edimilson Fernandes

First match for the national team since November 2023. Too short an appearance to rate.

Note: – From the 70th minute for Rodriguez Ulisses Garcia

First national team game since November 2023. Too short an outing for a rating.

Note: – From the 85th minute for Embolo Joël Monteiro

Too short an appearance for a rating.