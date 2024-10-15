A video is circulating on social media. Screenshot/facebook@sportbc.ba

After the Nations League match between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Hungary, there are anti-Serbian chants from both fan groups. UEFA has not yet commented on the incident.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the 0:2 between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Hungary, both fan camps chant "Kill the Serb".

The newspaper "glassrpske" reported this and posted a video of the incident online.

It remains to be seen whether UEFA will impose any penalties on the two nations. Show more

After the Nations League match between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Hungary, ugly scenes broke out at the Bilino Polje Stadium in the Bosnian-Herzegovinian town of Zenica.

As the Bosnian newspaper "glassrpske" reports, fans from both camps chanted "Kill the Serb" together after the game. The Serbian-conservative newspaper captured the ugly chants in a video.

UEFA has not yet commented on the incident.

On the pitch, Hungary won 2:0 thanks to two goals from Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai.

As a result of the victory, the Magyars are now third in the Germany group with five points behind the Dutch, who are level on points and lost their game against the DFB team 1-0.

