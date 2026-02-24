A powerful drive, an unexpected collision - and suddenly a seagull is lying motionless on the pitch. In the final of a Turkish amateur league, a player becomes a first aider and probably saves the animal's life.

Sandro Zappella

An unusual incident occurred in the final of a Turkish amateur football league. Goalkeeper Muhammed Uyanik from Istanbul Yurdum Spor hit the ball hard - but the ball didn't fly very far because it collided with another flying object in the air - a seagull.

🇹🇷 CRAZY:



The goalkeeper hit a seagull with the ball right during a match of the Istanbul amateur league!



Fortunately, a player was on the field who was able to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the bird and save it from death.



He saved the bird! pic.twitter.com/dhuuPtGBtl — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) February 23, 2026

The animal immediately falls to the ground after the collision and remains motionless. Istanbul captain Gani Catan then switches gears at lightning speed and begins to administer chest compressions. The Turkish news agency, "Anadolu Agency", quoted via "Türkiye Today", explains that the seagull appeared motionless and was not breathing. Therefore, his first instinct was to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Catan emphasized that he had no formal first aid training, but that it was simply a reflex to save the animal.

He had performed chest compressions for two minutes while observing movements in the gull's legs and eyes. The animal gradually reacted and was given some water. The bird was then carried to the edge of the pitch and handed over to the medical staff.

It was later revealed that the bird had suffered an injury to its wing and was unable to fly for the time being. He is still being treated, according to reports.

In sporting terms, the game ended in disappointment for Catan and Istanbul Yurdum Spor. The final match was lost, but Catan said: "We missed out on the championship title, but helping a life is a good thing. That was more important than the title."