The Servette players are in each other's arms Keystone

Servette Chênois overcomes the first hurdle in the women's Champions League qualifiers. The Geneva team beat Polish champions Pogon Szczecin 1:0.

The decisive goal was scored by substitute Rimante Jonusaite from Lithuania in the 92nd minute. From the 76th minute onwards, the Swiss women played in superior numbers after a Polish player was sent off.

Thanks to the last-minute win, Servette will face PAOK Thessaloniki on Saturday. The match against the Greek side will be played away from home. The winner of this clash will advance to the second qualifying round.

