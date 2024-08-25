Chelsea's Noni Madueke was unstoppable in Wolverhampton Keystone

Chelsea celebrate a spectacular 6-2 win at Wolverhampton between the two European Cup duels with Servette in the 2nd round of the Premier League. The two Englishmen, Palmer and Madueke, shine.

Madueke, who turned professional at PSV Eindhoven, made the difference between 2-2 and 5-2 with three goals between the 49th and 63rd minute after the break. Cole Palmer, who had made it 2-1 before the break, provided all three assists for Madueke's hat-trick.

Chelsea will play Servette on Thursday for a place in the group stage of the Conference League. The Londoners won the first leg 2-0.

SDA