England Servette's opponents Chelsea score six times

SDA

25.8.2024 - 17:18

Chelsea's Noni Madueke was unstoppable in Wolverhampton
Chelsea's Noni Madueke was unstoppable in Wolverhampton
Keystone

Chelsea celebrate a spectacular 6-2 win at Wolverhampton between the two European Cup duels with Servette in the 2nd round of the Premier League. The two Englishmen, Palmer and Madueke, shine.

25.08.2024, 17:18

Madueke, who turned professional at PSV Eindhoven, made the difference between 2-2 and 5-2 with three goals between the 49th and 63rd minute after the break. Cole Palmer, who had made it 2-1 before the break, provided all three assists for Madueke's hat-trick.

Chelsea will play Servette on Thursday for a place in the group stage of the Conference League. The Londoners won the first leg 2-0.

SDA

