Servette's joy at the equalizer by Cassandra Korhonen (pictured) is shattered in the final minutes Keystone

Servette's women fall behind in the battle for a place in the Champions League. The Swiss champions lost the first leg of their play-off tie at AS Roma 1-3 after conceding two late goals.

SDA

Servette, who started with only two Swiss players in the starting eleven, equalized in the 55th minute through the Swede Cassandra Korhonen to make it 1:1, but had to concede a goal after the 85th minute from substitute double scorer Evelyne Viens.

Two Swiss players could also have been on the pitch for the Romans, but national team players Alayah Pilgrim and Eseosa Aigbogun, who has not been included since mid-January, were not part of the hosts' squad.

The second leg will take place in Geneva on Thursday, September 26.

