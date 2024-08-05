In Paraguay, an incident occurs during a championship celebration. Miraculously, no one is injured.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you A dangerous incident occurs at a championship celebration in Paraguay.

The footballers' trophy gets caught in a power line.

The fact that no one is injured is nothing short of a miracle. Show more

Libertad de Pirayú plays in the Liga Pirayutense, a regional football league that is widespread in Paraguay. Amateur and semi-professional teams play in these regional leagues, often with strong roots in the local community. A championship celebration shows just how strong.

After winning the championship, the amateurs are chauffeured through the streets on a bus like Champions League heroes, with fans cheering the players on. In terms of organization, however, there is still room for improvement. Because there is an incident during the celebrations that could have ended badly.

A player holds up the trophy during the celebrations, as one does. But the trophy gets caught in a power line and causes a short circuit. Sparks fly in all directions, but according to media reports, no one is injured. A short time later, the players are allowed to receive the trophy again, thanks to the efforts of fans who bring the heavenly trophy back down to earth.