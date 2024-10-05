Hakan Yakin and Daniel Gygax watch a funny Divertimento video from 2011 with blue Sport, in which they appear as sprayers and offenders. For Yakin, one thing is clear: something like that would no longer be possible today.

Before the Super League match between Lucerne and Lausanne, former FCL players Hakan Yakin and Daniel Gygax watch an old Divertimento video from 2011 in the blue Sport Studio.

It's about FC Luzern's move to the then new Swissporarena. The two blue Sport experts themselves appear in different roles.

For Hakan Yakin, one thing is clear: "Something like that would no longer be possible today." Show more

Hakan Yakin as a sprayer, Murat Yakin as a lifeguard, Gygax as an offender in a kind of internal stadium prison. An old Divertimento video from their time at FC Luzern makes the two blue Sport experts laugh.

In the short clip, Murat Yakin has a hard time with the two comedians as the pool attendant and brother Hakan struggles with spelling as a sprayer. Meanwhile, Gygax is serving a sentence in a small room for allegedly playing a prank on then coach Murat Yakin (see video above).

"Those were different times back then"

"It was a cool shoot back then with Divertimento for the stadium opening. We had fun together," Yakin explains, but also clarifies: "Those were different times back then. I don't think something like that would be possible today."

The former Swissporarena sprayer believes that club media managers and player advisors would probably have something against making such videos with the players nowadays. "It would be called: 'Hakan Yakin as a sprayer. What kind of bad role model is that for young people?"

You can watch the entire Divertimento clip on YouTube.

