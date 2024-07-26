  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Big performance Swiss referee Schärer referees the Supercup between Real Madrid and Atalanta

SDA

26.7.2024 - 14:25

Sandro Schärer will take charge of the UEFA Super Cup match in Warsaw in mid-August.
Sandro Schärer will take charge of the UEFA Super Cup match in Warsaw in mid-August.
Keystone

Swiss referee Sandro Schärer has his next big gig ahead of him.

26.7.2024 - 14:25

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Sandro Schärer will referee the UEFA Super Cup between Champions League winners Real Madrid and Europa League winners Atalanta.
  • The match will take place on Wednesday, August 14 in Warsaw.
  • Schärer has already made two appearances at the European Championship in Germany.
Show more

The 36-year-old from Schwyz will take charge of the UEFA Super Cup match between Champions League winners Real Madrid and Europa League winners Atalanta Bergamo. The match will take place on Wednesday, August 14, in Warsaw.

Schärer made two appearances at the European Championship in Germany. He refereed the matches between Slovenia and Denmark and Portugal and Georgia.

SDA

More from the department

Aarau coach shows his home. Pike fan, family man and a great love - that's talented coach Brunello Iacopetta

Aarau coach shows his homePike fan, family man and a great love - that's talented coach Brunello Iacopetta

Withdrawal from the professional game. Girondins Bordeaux files for insolvency

Withdrawal from the professional gameGirondins Bordeaux files for insolvency

Marchesano scores twice. FC Zurich defeats Shelbourne 3:0 at home

Marchesano scores twiceFC Zurich defeats Shelbourne 3:0 at home