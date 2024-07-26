Sandro Schärer will take charge of the UEFA Super Cup match in Warsaw in mid-August. Keystone

Swiss referee Sandro Schärer has his next big gig ahead of him.

The match will take place on Wednesday, August 14 in Warsaw.

The 36-year-old from Schwyz will take charge of the UEFA Super Cup match between Champions League winners Real Madrid and Europa League winners Atalanta Bergamo. The match will take place on Wednesday, August 14, in Warsaw.

Schärer made two appearances at the European Championship in Germany. He refereed the matches between Slovenia and Denmark and Portugal and Georgia.

