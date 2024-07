Granit Xhaka will play with the Swiss national team against European champions Spain. Imago

The Swiss national team will play their first home game in the Nations League against European champions Spain in Geneva.

SDA

The match will take place on September 8 at 8.45 pm. This was announced by the Swiss Football Association.

The first away match against Denmark will take place three days earlier in Copenhagen. The venues for the other home games against Denmark (October 15) and Serbia (November 15) are still open.

SDA