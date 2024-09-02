What can we expect from the "new" Nati without Sommer, Shaqiri and Schär? And what are Switzerland's goals for the Nations League? National team director Pierluigi Tami talks to the media.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team starts the Nations League on Thursday, where it will face Spain, Denmark and Serbia in League A.

Before the opener against the Danes on Thursday, national team director Pierluigi Tami speaks to the media about the new campaign.

Gregory Wüthrich is also a new face in the national team. "Being here fills me with pride. It's a huge honor, a dream come true," says the central defender. Show more

After the European Championship is before the World Cup. Before qualifying for the 2026 World Cup begins next March, the Nations League is on the agenda for the Swiss national team. At Monday's media conference, national team director Pierluigi Tami made it clear that the national team is already thinking one step ahead.

Of course, they want to stay in League A of the Nations League so that they can continue to compete with the best. But the big goal is to qualify for the World Cup. And the games against Denmark, European champions Spain and Serbia are good tests to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers in the best possible way.

"The big goal is to confirm what we showed in Germany. We played convincing football. Technically, tactically, physically and mentally. We saw a strong team and we want to build on that," says Tami.

Door remains open for Okafor

Yann Sommer, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabian Schär are important players who have left the national team. They will be given an official farewell on October 15 at the match against Denmark in St. Gallen.

Another prominent name missing from the latest Nati squad is Noah Okafor. Apparently Yakin wanted to teach the striker a lesson after he was not satisfied with the youngster's attitude at the European Championships. Yakin told the Milan striker the reasons for not being called up in a long phone call, Tami said vaguely. "But I hope that we will see Noah in the national team again in the future. That is my wish." The door remains open for Okafor.

Otherwise, the axis of Manuel Akanji in defense, Granit Xhaka in midfield and Breel Embolo in attack will remain in place. "We have shown that we want to set a line," explained Tami. "Murat Yakin called up 38 players for the provisional European Championship squad before the European Championship. Some people couldn't understand that. The plan was to include players who understood his ideas."

Newcomer Wüthrich is proud

So there could also be a surprise in the Nations League. "With our selection of players, we could also surprise our opponents at the European Championship. I'm thinking of Duah, who was in the starting eleven in the first game and scored the opening goal. Or Aebischer, who was used in a new position."

Gregory Wüthrich wants to make the most of his chance in the national team. Keystone

New players could also get a chance in the next few games. Players like Gregory Wüthrich, for example, who at 29 is making his first appearance for the national team. "Being here fills me with pride. It's a huge honor, a dream come true," says the central defender from Austrian champions Sturm Graz. Will Wüthrich also make his debut on Thursday against Denmark in the Nations League opener? That wouldn't come as a complete surprise.