Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is under pressure after a disastrous start to the season. The name Thomas Tuchel has also been mentioned amid speculation about a possible successor.

Amid the sporting turmoil at Manchester United, Thomas Tuchel is a candidate to succeed hapless head coach Erik ten Hag, according to a media report. Should the club part ways with the Dutch coach, United management are expected to hold further talks with Tuchel, according to the newspaper "I". The former FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund coach has powerful supporters in the boardroom of the English record champions due to his success.

Ten Hag is once again under heavy pressure due to his team's ongoing sporting crisis. United are stuck in mid-table in the Premier League after three defeats in their first six league games. Most recently, they lost 3-0 at home to Tottenham Hotspur. In the Europa League, the Red Devils could not get past two draws against Twente Enschede and FC Porto.

Gareth Southgate also considered as successor

United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe recently refused to give a clear commitment to the 54-year-old Dutchman when asked by the BBC. "I don't want to answer that question," said Ratcliffe, pointing out that the sporting management is responsible for making decisions on the coaching issue. Ratcliffe's favorite in the event of a separation from ten Hag is said to be former England national team coach Gareth Southgate.

Tuchel has been without a job since leaving Munich in the summer. The 51-year-old continues to enjoy a good reputation in England, particularly thanks to his Champions League triumph with Chelsea FC in 2021. At the end of the pre-season, United were already rumored to be looking to replace ten Hag with Tuchel. However, there was reportedly no agreement to work together at the time.

After ten Hag led his team to victory in the FA Cup final in May, his contract was extended until mid-2026. However, if United fail to win again at Aston Villa on Sunday, his tenure could end prematurely. His assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy is being touted as a possible interim coach.