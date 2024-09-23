Erling Haaland (left) and Gabriel will probably no longer be best friends. KEYSTONE

The Premier League top-of-the-table clash between defending champions ManCity and runners-up Arsenal offered just about everything a football fan could wish for on Sunday. Four goals, a sending-off and plenty of emotion.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The heated Premier League clash between ManCity and Arsenal ended 2-2 on Sunday.

The match is marked by hard fouls, angry coaches and a late equalizer.

A total of ten yellow cards and one red card are shown. After the game, most of the players are furious. Show more

It should have been the big moment for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal FC. After two failed title runs against Manchester City, the Gunners wanted to make a statement early in the new season away to the reigning champions and finally win at the Etihad for the first time since 2015. That went well for 97 minutes. But it was not to be.

A bang after three seconds

It started right from the start at the Etihad. Just three seconds after kick-off, Arsenal's Kai Havertz surprised City playmaker Rodri with a shoulder check to the chest. The Spaniard had to be treated immediately and the first scuffle broke out on the pitch. There is no repercussion for the German offender.

Rodri’s 3 seconds into the match 🥸



What was Kai Havertz thinking ?🧐 pic.twitter.com/DJ5h6CyZb7 — Nozy Funky Diablo (@DiabloChaze) September 23, 2024

The next scuffle came just three turns of the clock later. Haaland and Saliba, two of the widest players on the pitch, collide in a header duel. Both of them are lying on the floor after a good bang. Haaland is shown a yellow card, but referee Michael Oliver does not show one.

Haaland vs Salibapic.twitter.com/YrrjSxtTlV — Siaran Bola Live (@SiaranBolaLive) September 23, 2024

Things got heated in the 22nd minute when Arsenal newcomer Riccardo Calafiori scored to make it 1:1. But the Citizens were furious: the referee had called Kyle Walker over shortly before the goal. The City captain was told by Oliver to keep his team calm. But while Walker is still trying to calm down his team-mates with gestures, the referee allows play to continue.

The subsequent wide ball promptly lands on Walker's right-hand side of the defense. But the defender has not yet had time to get back into position. Then the goal is scored. Despite numerous complaints, the goal counted.

Gabriel provoked, Trossard sent off

The next incident came shortly before the break. Walker appears to repeatedly poke his opponent Gabriel in the stomach with his fingers during an Arsenal corner. But the latter shakes him off and scores to make it 2:1. As he celebrates the goal, the Brazilian lets his opponent know exactly who has just scored.

Doku successfully cleared the ball, preventing Arsenal from taking a quick free-kick twenty minutes earlier. Where is the yellow card? It seems that Arsenal is the only team in the Premier League facing such officiating. This scenario indicates corruption. It is completely… pic.twitter.com/KKBxMBFVd8 — FAISAL (@Faisalo28843300) September 22, 2024

A little later, there's a bang in midfield. Arsenal's Trossard clears City's Bernardo Silva and kicks the ball away after the referee's whistle. Because he had already been yellow-carded for holding his shirt, the Belgian was sent off practically at the break.

Trossard red card…



Arsenal fans and media debating the definition/severity of delaying the restart etc… 🤔😂



…but the foul itself was a HORRIFIC barge deserving of a 2nd yellow on its own ffs! 🤦‍♂️



End of.#THFC #COYS 🤍💙❤️‍🩹 #MCIARShttps://t.co/U0ALkPhkYa — Football Confidential 🌐 (@footballconfid1) September 22, 2024

Arteta is furious. Shortly before that, City attacker Doku also kicks a ball away - but there is no caution here.

The second half was a defensive battle. Emotions boiled over again and again, but the Arsenal defense around Saliba and Gabriel held firm. Until it all came to a head shortly before the end. City joker John Stones scored in the 98th minute to make it 2:2 and turn the Etihad into a madhouse.

Haaland's unsportsmanlike conduct, Silva's media replay

While over 50,000 spectators go crazy, two City players have only one thing on their minds: annoying Gabriel. Immediately after the goal, Haaland fishes the ball out of the net and throws it at the back of the Brazilian's head as he runs past. Bernardo Silva comes rushing in from the other side and stabs the defender in the side. On the touchline, coach Pep Guardiola is shown a yellow card.

WATCH HAALAND HERE. Bounces the ball off of Gabriel's head after City equalizer. Haaland Haaland-ing ☠️ pic.twitter.com/iG4mOeSxkY — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) September 22, 2024

But it's not over yet. Immediately after the restart, Haaland also put Arsenal midfielder Partey out of the way with a body check - but the Norwegian still managed to finish the game without a yellow card. Remarkable.

Creasing at Haaland demolishing Partey from kick-off in the 98th minute after City equalised. Bully. pic.twitter.com/Ju3TWp1JBj — Aadam Patel (@aadamp9) September 22, 2024

In the post-match interviews, pretty much all of the players take a swipe. Bernardo Silva was the most vocal when he was asked about the rivalry between the teams. "Games against Arsenal are not like games against Liverpool," the Portuguese said, reminding the Londoners of their title slips in recent years. "Maybe that's because Arsenal haven't won the Premier League. Or because Arsenal have never won the Champions League."

Ouch.

