Two games, zero points. FC Basel had imagined a different start to the season. Things are already boiling off the pitch too. Will they be able to break free today against GC?

Unrest off the pitch accompanies the poor results.

On Saturday (18:00 live on blue Sport), FCB will face GC away from home. Show more

After last season's difficult campaign, everything was supposed to get better at FC Basel. But the start to the new season has not gone according to plan. A 2:3 defeat at Lausanne-Sport at the start of the season and a 1:2 loss in the first home game against Lugano.

The poor results were accompanied by unrest off the pitch. Thierno Barry and Benjamin Kololli are missing from the squad for the Lugano game - for disciplinary reasons. The two are said to have turned up late for training after a night of partying. After the home defeat, goalkeeper Marwin Hitz also gets into a verbal altercation with a fan.

In addition, long-time FCB professional Michael Lang is bid farewell without the presence of club president David Degen - and rumors about the possible termination of the contract of record player Fabian Frei are doing the rounds.

Liberation against GC?

When will calm return to Basel? At least the matter of Barry and Kololli seems to have been resolved. FCB coach Fabio Celestini said at the media conference on Friday that the two attacking players had been spoken to and would be back in the FCB squad at the weekend. Celestini appealed to the professionalism of his players, however. Success is impossible without discipline, said the coach.

Can FCB now get back on the road to success? Basel play host to GC on Saturday evening. blue Sport will broadcast the game live, kick-off is at 18:00.

