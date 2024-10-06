After the 1-0 defeat in Basel, the crisis at Bern's Young Boys continues to escalate. Neither Christoph Spycher nor Steve von Bergen are backing coach Rahmen after the defeat in the crisis duel. blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi is therefore left with "many question marks".

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The air is getting thinner and thinner for YB coach Patrick Rahmen after the 1-0 defeat in the crisis duel against Basel.

The 55-year-old will not have the backing of the YB management on Sunday.

In the blue Sport Studio, Admir Mehmedi has "a lot of question marks" after the statements from Steve von Bergen and Chrstoph Spycher. Show more

"We're here today to get a positive result," YB sporting director Steve von Bergen made clear ahead of the crisis duel against Basel, warning: "It will and it has to happen."

But it didn't turn out that way. Bern's Young Boys lost 1-0 at St. Jakob-Park and are now bottom of the table with six points after nine Super League rounds. This inevitably raises the question: Will Patrick Rahmen still be the coach of the Swiss champions after the international break?

"When you see how the people in charge are expressing themselves, you can see that they are definitely asking themselves whether Patrick Rahmen is still the right man," says football expert Admir Mehmedi in the blue Sport studio and predicts: "This will be an unpleasant international break with unpleasant discussions."

Spycher: "There will be talks"

Mehmedi refers to the fact that both von Bergen and Christoph Spycher will refrain from backing the YB coach in any way on Sunday in Basel. "We have to face up to the situation. We are in last place after nine rounds. That is clearly not good enough. That's not what we want," said Spycher clearly - and continued: "We will now calmly analyze the whole situation and see what we can do."

YB's board delegate for sport does not confirm an imminent change of coach, but says: "We have to make sure that we get the information we need. There are various discussions with the people involved and in the end it's about making the best decision for YB."

For Mehmedi, these are signs that the collaboration between YB and Rahmen will soon come to an end. "I'm missing a clear commitment on the coaching issue," says the blue Sport expert, assessing the statements made by the YB decision-makers. "The way things are being said at YB, I have a lot of question marks."

And what does the coach himself say? "For me, it's important that the team is alive. I can feel that they are pulling together. That's fundamental for me," said Rahmen after the game at the Joggeli. However, the 55-year-old also seems to be feeling the pressure of five defeats from nine Super League games. "When you get another goal like that, it's clear that it's not good. That fits into the situation."

When asked about the coaching issue, Rahmen says that he "cannot influence" possible decisions by the YB management. He is in daily contact with the sporting management around Christoph Spycher and Steve von Bergen. "We'll also see each other tomorrow when the players are off."

What he doesn't know at this point is that sporting director von Bergen will be in close contact with assistant coach Zoltan Kadar in the catacombs after the match. Could the 58-year-old Romanian soon be appointed interim boss?

