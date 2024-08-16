Ousmane Dembélé is the top earner in France. IMAGO/NurPhoto

A good 600 million euros in salaries are paid out in Ligue 1. Paris Saint-Germain earn by far the most. You can find out how much the Swiss are raking in here.

Syl Battistuzzi

According to calculations by "capology", the 468 squad players of the 18 Ligue 1 teams have a total salary volume of 606 million euros. The average salary in the top French league is just under €1.3 million.

The top 10 highest-paid players in Ligue 1 in the 24/25 season is led by Ousmane Dembélé. The lightning-quick PSG winger has a gross annual salary of 20 million euros. The 27-year-old therefore earns 384,615 euros per week. Not included in the basic salary are 5 million euros in bonuses.

In second place is team-mate Lucas Hernández, the 28-year-old defender earns 19 million euros (365,385 euros per week). Marquinhos is also on the podium with 16.8 million euros (323,077 euros per week).

Ranks 4 to 17 (!) are also all occupied by PSG players. Milan Skriniar (€16.36m plus possible bonuses of €3.64m), Marco Asensio (€14.55m plus possible bonuses of €3.64m), Achraf Hakimi (€14.55m), Gianluigi Donnarumma (€12.73m plus possible bonuses of €3.64m), Gianluigi Donnarumma (€12.73m plus possible bonuses of €3.64m), Marco Asensio (€14.55m plus possible bonuses of €3.64m) and Marco Asensio (€14.55m plus possible bonuses of €3.64m). euros plus possible bonuses of 5.45 million), Randal Kolo Muani (12.73 million euros) and the Spaniards Fabian Ruiz (9.09 million euros) and Juan Bernat (8.76 million euros) make it into the top 10.

The first non-PSG professional in the ranking is Pierre-Emile Højbjerg in 18th place. The Dane moved from Tottenham to Marseille this summer and receives a salary of €6.18 million from the French club.

The top 10 highest-paid players in Ligue 1 Ousmane Dembélé / €20 million (+ max. 5 million bonuses) / PSG

Lucas Hernández / €19m / PSG

Marquinhos / €16.8m / PSG

Milan Skriniar / €16.36m (+ max. 3.64m bonuses) / PSG

Marco Asensio / €14.55m (+ max. 3.64m bonuses) / PSG

Achraf Hakimi / € 14.55 million / PSG

Gianluigi Donnarumma / € 12.73 million (+ max. 5.43 million bonuses) / PSG

Randal Kolo Muani / € 12.73 million / PSG

Fabian Ruiz / € 9.09 million / PSG

Juan Bernat / € 8.76 million / PSG Show more

This is how much the eight Ligue 1 Swiss players earn

Breel Embolo is in 37th place. The 27-year-old striker has a base salary of €4.02 million (€77,308 per week) at Monaco. On paper, his team-mate Denis Zakaria has 120,000 euros less in annual salary. The 27-year-old midfielder therefore receives 3.9 million euros or 75,000 euros per week (39th place).

Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo play for the same club. KEYSTONE

In 114th place is Philipp Köhn, who earns €1.1 million (€21,154 per week) at Monegasque. Ulisses Garcia is in 143rd place. The ex-YB professional earns 900,000 euros a year or 17,308 euros a week in Marseille. Jordan Lotomba occupies 169th place. The 25-year-old defender earns 760,000 euros a year (14,615 euros a week) at Nice.

In 231st place is Becir Omeragic. The former FCZ player earns 550,000 euros in Montpellier. That's 10,577 euros per week for the 22-year-old defender. Rank 293 belongs to Vincent Sierro. The 28-year-old midfield strategist receives 360,000 euros per year or 6,923 euros per week from Toulouse. 343rd place belongs to Gabriel Barès. The former U21 international in the service of Montpellier earns 240,000 euros a year or 4,615 euros a week.

The Swiss salary table in Ligue 1 Breel Embolo (37th) / €4.02 million / AS Monaco

Denis Zakaria (39th) / €3.9 million / AS Monaco

Philipp Köhn (114th) / €1.1m / AS Monaco

Ulisses Garcia (143rd) / €900,000 / Marseille

Jordan Lotomba (169th) / €760,000 / Nice

Becir Omeragic (231st) / €550,000 / Montpellier

Vincent Sierro (293rd) / €360,000 / Toulouse

Gabriel Barès (343rd) / 240'000 € / Montpellier Show more

