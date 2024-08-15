Kylian Mbappé doesn't have to go hungry at Real Madrid either. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Around one billion euros in salaries are paid out in LaLiga. The league dominators Real Madrid and Barcelona earn by far the most.

Syl Battistuzzi

According to calculations by "capology", the 504 squad players of the 20 teams have a total salary volume of 1.08 billion euros. The average salary in the top Spanish league is 2.14 million euros.

The top 10 highest-paid players in LaLiga in the 24/25 season is led by Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman, who plays for Barcelona, has a gross annual salary of 37.5 million euros. The 27-year-old therefore earns 721,154 euros per week. The midfield strategist also has bonuses of 20.21 million euros up his sleeve.

In second place is team-mate Robert Lewandowski, the 35-year-old striker earns 33.33 million euros (640,962 euros per week). Only in third place is Real's new signing Kylian Mbappé with 31.25 million euros (600,962 euros per week). While the Frenchman's fixed salary is relatively modest, he still receives bonuses amounting to €64.58 million.

David Alaba is in 4th place. The Austrian is paid 22.5 million euros (432,692 euros per week) by the Whites. His two team-mates Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Junior each receive €20.83 million (€400,577 per week) from Real, with bonuses of €4.17 million also possible.

The first non-Real or Barça professional is Jan Oblak. The Slovenian goalkeeper will also receive €20.83 million from Atlético. Ilkay Gündoğan is in eighth place. The DFB captain receives €18.75 million (€360,577 per week) from FC Barcelona. 9th place goes to Real's Federico Valverde, who earns €16.67 million p.a. (€320,577 per week). His goalkeeper Thibault Courtois gets 15 boxes a year (€288,462 per week).

The top 10 highest paid players in LaLiga Frenkie de Jong / €37.5 million (+ max. 20.21 million bonuses) / Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski / € 33.33 million / Barcelona

Kylian Mbappé / € 31.25 million (+ max. 64.58 million bonuses) / Real Madrid

David Alaba / € 22.5 million / Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham / € 20.83 million (+ max. 4.17 million bonuses) / Real Madrid

Vinícius Júnior / € 20.83 million (+ max. 4.17 million bonuses) / Real Madrid

Jan Oblak / € 20.83 million / Atlético Madrid

Ilkay Gündoğan / € 18.75 million / Barcelona

Federico Valverde / € 16.67 million / Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois / €15 million / Real Madrid Show more

This is how much the LaLiga Swiss earn

Djibril Sow is in 57th place. The 27-year-old midfielder has a base salary of €4.17 million (€80,192 per week) at Sevilla. Bonuses of 830,000 euros are also possible. Ricardo Rodriguez, who now plays for Real Betis, just missed out on the top 100. The national team defender can expect 2.5 million euros per year (48,077 euros per week).

In 200th place is Eray Cömert, who has been loaned out by Valencia to promoted Real Valladolid for the coming season. The 26-year-old defender, who still has a contract with the 'che' until 2026, earns €1.1 million (€21,154 per week).

Djibril Sow and Eray Cömert in the national team jersey. KEYSTONE

The Swiss salary table in LaLiga Djibril Sow (57th) / €4.17 million / Sevilla

Ricardo Rodriguez / €2.5 million / Real Betis

Eray Cömert (200th) / €1.1m / Real Valladoid (loan - Valencia) Show more

More from this section