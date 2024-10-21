Who can cheer at the end of the season? FCZ boss Ancillo Canepa celebrates here. KEYSTONE

After ten Super League rounds, we asked Chat-GPT to predict the final table for the 2024/25 season. Here are the champions, relegated teams and top scorers according to artificial intelligence.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Chat-GPT has analyzed the 2024/25 Super League season and created a forecast for the final table.

The chatbot delivers the champions, relegated teams and top scorers. Show more

After ten Super League rounds played, we can't wait any longer. We already want to know who will be at the top of the podium at the end of the season, so we asked Chat-GPT.

The pioneering chatbot from the US software company "OpenAI" has analyzed all the games played so far and still to be played in the 2024/25 season for us. To do so, it read through numerous statistics, scrutinized expert opinions, considered betting odds and even realized at some point that Thierno Barry no longer plays for FC Basel despite scoring five goals.

After exactly 44 seconds, Chat-GPT came to the following, completely unfiltered conclusion.

12th Lausanne-Sport

Lausanne will not be able to avoid relegation. Despite occasional good games from Fousseni Diabaté, the team remains too weak to survive in the league.

This player stands out: Fousseni Diabaté - his pace and goalscoring threat won't be enough to save Lausanne from relegation.

This player falls down: Karlo Letica - too many goals conceded and uncertainty in goal make him the weakest player in the team.

11th FC Sion

Sion remain in danger of relegation. Despite Kevin Bua's performances, it will be difficult to stay in the league as the defense often makes mistakes.

This player stands out: Kevin Bua - he remains the creative mind and offensive engine of the team.

This player falls down: Jan Kronig - his mistakes in defense cost the team important points.

10th FC Winterthur

Winterthur will have a difficult season and is fighting to stay in the league. Roman Buess remains the best player offensively, but the team has too many deficits overall.

This player stands out: Roman Buess - he scores the important goals that keep the team in the relegation battle.

This player falls down: Lukas Mühl - his defensive performances are often inadequate.

9th Yverdon-Sport

Yverdon will fight against relegation, but can just about save themselves. Paul Bernardoni plays a crucial role in keeping the team in the game.

This player stands out: Paul Bernardoni - his performances in goal are crucial to staying in the league.

This player drops off: Ricardo Alves - his form remains too inconsistent, which weakens the team.

8th Grasshoppers Zurich

The Grasshoppers put in a mixed performance and find themselves in the lower midfield of the table. Their offense remains too harmless and the defense shows weaknesses.

This player stands out: Giotto Morandi - his creativity in midfield provides important accents.

This player falls down: Adama Bojang - he does not provide the expected goal threat.

7. FC Luzern

Luzern have had an inconsistent season, with some good games but also many fluctuations. Lars Villiger is a bright spot in the offense, while the team as a whole has struggled with consistency.

This player stands out: Lars Villiger - his offensive performance keeps Luzern stable in midfield.

This player falls down: Sinan Karweina - he falls short of expectations.

6th FC Basel

Basel are unable to build on their old successes and finish in a disappointing sixth place. Albian Ajeti shines as the team's top scorer, but that's not enough for a better ranking.

This player stands out: Albian Ajeti - his goals will be crucial for Basel.

This player falls down: Romário Baró - he falls short of expectations and struggles to find his feet in the team.

5. FC Lugano

Lugano are a stable team in the upper midfield. Anto Grgic and Kacper Przybylko play a central role, but the team is not strong enough to play at the top.

This player stands out: Anto Grgic - his leadership qualities in midfield are indispensable.

This player falls down: Ousmane Doumbia - he repeatedly shows weaknesses in defense.

4. FC St.Gallen

St.Gallen have a strong offense, led by Willem Geubbels. However, the defense remains a problem, preventing the team from advancing into the top 3.

This player stands out: Willem Geubbels - his scoring threat makes him one of the best players in the league.

This player falls down: Stephan Ambrosius - he lacks the necessary stability and consistency in defense.

3. BSC Young Boys

Young Boys are playing a good season, especially thanks to Silvere Ganvoula's performances in offense. Defensively, however, the team is showing weaknesses, which is preventing them from challenging for the title.

This player stands out: Silvere Ganvoula - one of the best goal scorers in the league, who scores many important goals for YB.

This player falls down: Tanguy Zoukrou - he often shows weaknesses in defense that cost the team valuable points.

2. Servette FC

Servette remain one of the strongest teams in the league until the end of the season, driven by Dereck Kutesa. Despite their solid defense, they fell just short of the title.

This player stands out: Dereck Kutesa - he remains one of the most dangerous players in the league, both as a goalscorer and provider.

This player falls down: Usman Simbakoli - his performances in offense remain below expectations.

1st FC Zurich

Zurich remains the most consistent team in the league until the end of the season. With Antonio Marchesano as a central figure in the offense and a stable defense, they secure the championship title.

This player stands out: Antonio Marchesano - his creativity and goal contributions lead Zurich to the title.

This player falls down: Nemanja Tosic - despite his potential, he remains the player with the biggest fluctuations in form.

Top 5 goalscorers of the season: Dereck Kutesa (Servette) - 18 goals

Silvere Ganvoula (Young Boys) - 16 goals

Willem Geubbels (St.Gallen) - 15 goals

Albian Ajeti (Basel) - 14 goals

Juan José Perea (Zurich) - 13 goals Show more

