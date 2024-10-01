The weather could have been better, but Johan Djourou, David Degen (both back center), Lara Dickenbach (back right) and Kathrin Lehmann (second front from left) among others still had fun playing football on the Jungfraujoch. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss Football Association and UEFA Women's Euro 2025 kick off ticket sales with football on the perhaps not eternal ice on the Jungfraujoch.

SDA

Legends and future stars played football at 3454 m above sea level. The event is intended to draw attention to the fact that tickets for the Women's Euro 2025 are now on sale - online at www.womens-euro.com/tickets. Up to 10 tickets per match can be ordered from CHF 25. Tickets are valid on the day of the match from any Swiss town for the outward and return journey by public transport.

In the first sales phase, 250,000 tickets are on sale. The organizers and UEFA hope to sell all 720,000 tickets.

In addition, volunteers can now apply to work in the fan zones, city centers and stadiums. The only requirement is that they must be 18 years old by June 15, 2025.

