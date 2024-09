Referee Tobias Thies injured himself on Saturday at GC - Servette - and had to be replaced by Stefan Horisberger after just a few minutes Keystone

Referee Tobias Thies, who had to be substituted in the first few minutes of Saturday's Super League match between GC and Servette (2:2), is out indefinitely.

SDA

The 32-year-old referee from Aargau ruptured his left Achilles tendon during the game. Tobias Thies underwent surgery on Tuesday; the operation was successful.

SDA