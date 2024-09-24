  1. Residential Customers
Champions League final 2027 UEFA gives Milan final basket and looks for new venue

SDA

24.9.2024 - 18:39

The 2027 Champions League final will not be held at the San Siro after all
Keystone

The 2027 Champions League final will not be held at Milan's San Siro as planned. This was announced by UEFA after the Executive Committee meeting in Prague.

24.09.2024, 18:39

24.09.2024, 18:54

As the city of Milan cannot guarantee that the renovation of the stadium and the surrounding area will be completed in time, the European Football Union has decided not to award the final to the Italian metropolis.

The tender for a suitable venue will be relaunched. A decision on the new final venue is expected in May/June 2025. The final of the current Champions League season will be held in Munich, followed a year later by the Hungarian capital Budapest.

SDA