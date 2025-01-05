  1. Residential Customers
Ligue 1 Ulisses Garcia scores in Marseille's thumping win

SDA

5.1.2025 - 22:49

Ulisses Garcia scored in OM's 5-0 home win over Le Havre
Keystone

Ulisses Garcia scores his second goal of the season for Olympique Marseille. The Swiss international scores to make it 5-0 in the South French side's 5-1 home win over Le Havre in the Ligue 1 round of 16.

Keystone-SDA

05.01.2025, 22:49

05.01.2025, 23:05

Two minutes after coming on as a substitute in the 73rd minute, Garcia benefited from a perfect pass from Amir Murillo, the other full-back. The former YB player only had to slot into the empty net.

The second Swiss player in the Marseille squad did not make an appearance. The 20-year-old Roggerio Nyakossi from Geneva, captain of the Swiss U20 national team, was in Marseille coach Roger De Zerbi's squad for the second time this season.

