David von Ballmoos signs a contract extension with YB until 2027. A goalkeeper discussion had recently arisen at the champions after Marvin Keller had impressed in several games.

No time? blue News summarizes for you David von Ballmoos will stay with YB for the long term. The 29-year-old signs a new contract until 2027.

Marwin Keller's contract with the champions is also valid for another three years. Show more

BSC Young Boys are extending their contract with goalkeeper David von Ballmoos. The 29-year-old's contract, which originally ran until 2025, now runs until 2027 - with an option to extend for a further year.

The Bern native signed his first professional contract back in 2013, but was initially a substitute and was loaned out to Winterthur for two seasons. He made his debut in YB's senior team in 2017 and has since played 247 competitive matches, winning the Swiss championship six times and the cup twice. This makes him the most successful player in the club's history in terms of titles.

With the extension, YB is also setting an example for the future, as 22-year-old Marvin Keller has recently attracted attention with his strong performances. Keller has shown that he can be counted on at all times, the club writes in a statement, adding: "David has a leading role with us and is our number 1."

