Kylian Mbappé with the French championship trophy on May 25. Since then, he hasn't had many friends at PSG Keystone

The wage dispute between Kylian Mbappé and his former club Paris Saint-Germain shows no sign of ending. PSG is still refusing to pay.

SDA

The legal committee of the French Football Association had ordered PSG to pay his former player 55 million euros in outstanding wages and bonuses. The club had not paid Mbappé in the last three months of last season. According to consistent media reports in France, the appeal committee has now also ruled against PSG.

The Parisian club now has further opportunities to challenge the decisions. Mbappé could also take the case to UEFA. Accordingly, there is still no end in sight to this case, even after the appeal decision.

SDA