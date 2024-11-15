The Swiss national team only drew 1-1 against Serbia and were unable to avoid relegation to League B of the Nations League in their final game. What the Swiss say after the disappointing draw.

Jan Arnet

Murat Yakin: "I have mixed feelings. On the one hand, it's pleasing what we put on the pitch today. But of course we wanted to win the game, unfortunately the second goal was missing at the end. We wanted to force it and then (at 1:1) forgot to defend a bit. But I can't hold that against the team.

As a sportsman, you don't like to experience relegation, but we also had strong opponents and luck wasn't on our side in those games either. We showed a good face today with all the absentees. Amenda in particular played an outstanding match, as did the substitutes, who once again put a lot of pressure on us. That gives us a lot of alternatives."

Gregor Kobel: "We knew that we had to look for the second goal. We had to open up because of the situation in the table. It's a shame that the Serbs then scored, that took the wind out of our sails. I think we did a great job, were brave, defended well and created a lot of chances. We just need to be more composed in front of goal, then things will look different. We played a good game, we fought. Now it's a huge disappointment that we've been relegated."

Remo Freuler: "It certainly wasn't our aim to be relegated from League A. We're very disappointed about that. We had the momentum on our side and wanted to make it 2-0. Then we took a bit too much of a risk and, as has been the case throughout the campaign, we ended up conceding the goal. We should have been cleverer and simply brought the 1-0 home. We need to get back to winning ways for the World Cup qualifiers, but I think we put in a good performance today."

Noah Okafor: "We played a very good game and put in a very good team performance. We can't let our heads drop now, we have to keep going and do even better next time. With a bit more luck, we'll win the game. But we can't take it back now. We have to take the positives out of the game. It was great for me to play for the national team again. Wearing this jersey is very special. We had good talks and now we're looking ahead."

Quotes from SRF.