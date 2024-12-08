Wolfsburg match winner with two late goals: Jonas Wind Keystone

Wolfsburg win for the fourth time in a row in the Bundesliga and move up to fifth place. VfL turned the game around against Mainz in the 13th round despite trailing three times and won 4:3.

SDA

In a duel between two teams with strong form - both had won their last three matches - Wolfsburg retained the upper hand. And they did so despite the visitors from Mainz taking the lead three times. Jonas Wind, who came on as a substitute at the break, turned the game around with two goals in the closing stages. Cédric Zesiger remained unused for Wolfsburg, while Silvan Widmer came on for Mainz from the 85th minute and committed the foul before the final goal that led to the decisive free kick.

Brief telegrams and rankings:

Wolfsburg - Mainz 05 4:3 (1:2). - Goals: 11. Nebel 0:1. 19. Amoura 1:1. 39. Burkardt 1:2. 57. Tiago Tomas 2:2. 66. Nebel 2:3. 83. Wind 3:3. 94. Wind 4:3. - Remarks: Wolfsburg without Zesiger (substitute). Mainz 05 with Widmer (from 84).

The other results: Friday: VfB Stuttgart - Union Berlin 3:2. - Saturday: Bayer Leverkusen - St. Pauli 2:1. Bayern Munich - Heidenheim 4:2. Bochum - Werder Bremen 0:1. Eintracht Frankfurt - Augsburg 2:2. Holstein Kiel - RB Leipzig 0:2. Borussia Mönchengladbach - Borussia Dortmund 1:1. - Sunday: Hoffenheim - SC Freiburg 17:30.

1. Bayern Munich 13/33 (41:10). 2. Eintracht Frankfurt 13/27 (33:18). 3. Bayer Leverkusen 13/26 (30:20). 4. RB Leipzig 13/24 (21:14). 5. Wolfsburg 13/21 (29:22). 6. Borussia Dortmund 13/21 (24:20). 7. SC Freiburg 12/20 (16:16). 8. VfB Stuttgart 13/20 (26:23). 9. Mainz 05 13/19 (23:18). 10. Werder Bremen 13/19 (20:24). 11. Borussia Mönchengladbach 13/18 (19:18). 12. Union Berlin 13/16 (12:14). 13. Augsburg 13/16 (16:25). 14. Hoffenheim 12/12 (17:24). 15. St. Pauli 13/11 (11:17). 16. Heidenheim 13/10 (17:28). 17. Holstein Kiel 13/5 (13:33). 18. Bochum 13/2 (10:34).

