blue Sport expert Hakan Yakin raves after Lausanne's remarkable second goal in Lucerne and makes a joke at the expense of his buddy Ludovic Magnin. The Lausanne coach gives back in an interview with blue Sport.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the high-scoring Super League match between Lucerne and Lausanne, the visitors scored in the 18th minute to take an interim 2-0 lead.

blue Sport expert Hakan Yakin makes a joke towards his buddy Ludovic Magnin in the studio after the goal.

The Lausanne coach gives his answer in the post-match interview. Show more

After a remarkable direct pass combination down the left, Lausanne attacker Alvyn Antonio Sanches makes it 2:0 for the visitors in the 18th minute of the away game in Lucerne.

In the studio, blue Sport expert Hakan Yakin is so delighted with the direct football of the French-speaking Swiss that he can't help but make a comment in the direction of his old buddy. "A Magnin team has never scored such a beautiful goal," jokes the 47-year-old.

In an interview after the 2:2 draw in Central Switzerland, the Lausanne coach immediately retorts: "Maybe we copied his left-footed shot and that's why he raved about this goal," laughs Magnin on blue Sport, but immediately adds: "My team has been playing good football since the start of the season!"

