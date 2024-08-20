YB coach Patrick Rahmen is looking forward to the play-off clash with Galatasaray Keystone

YB will play the first leg of the Champions League play-off on Wednesday. At home against Turkish champions Galatasaray, the Swiss champions will be looking to get ahead of the game despite the ongoing bad luck with injuries.

Patrick Rahmen's answer had already been translated by the interpreter for the Turkish attendees at the press conference when the coach took the floor again. "I would like to add that we have a team with quality. We have to take things as they are and not quarrel with fate. We will emerge stronger."

It was obviously important to the 55-year-old to end his statement on a positive note. And this despite the fact that the Bernese team currently have every reason to complain. Patric Pfeiffer, the very defender the club had brought in to bolster its ailing defense, is now out injured. Bern have been searching for a functioning back four since the start of the season and have conceded 13 goals in five league games.

This was also due to the fact that nominal central defenders Mohamed Ali Camara and captain Loris Benito were missing through injury. While Camara will be able to return against Galatasaray, the club does not want to take any risks with Benito. Despite the importance of the next two games, Benito is to gain match practice with the U21s on Wednesday and Saturday. "After that, we'll see where we stand," said Rahmen. A comeback for the captain would therefore be conceivable for the second leg in Istanbul on Tuesday, August 27, at the earliest.

The tense personnel situation naturally does not make the already difficult task against Galatasaray any easier. Nevertheless, Rahmen sees the positives: "I can see a clear upward trend for us and am now looking forward to a strong opponent with big names and a sold-out stadium." The past has shown that YB definitely know how to reach the European premier class.

The Bernese have played a play-off match for a place in the Champions League seven times since 2010. They have failed four times (2010 against Tottenham, 2016 against Borussia Mönchengladbach, 2017 against ZSKA Moscow, 2019 against Red Star Belgrade) and won three times (2018 against Dinamo Zagreb, 2021 against Ferencvaros, 2023 against Maccabi Haifa). Now YB want to even the score.

