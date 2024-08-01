Currently without a contract: Spaniard Sergio Ramos. Picture: Imago

Once again this summer, various top footballers are available on a free transfer, including world and European champions and Champions League winners. It's your own fault if you don't make a move.

Patrick Lämmle

Goal

Market value: 5 million euros David de Gea

David de Gea was one of the best goalkeepers in the world for years. However, the former Manchester United keeper has been without a club since July 2023. The 33-year-old Spaniard's market value is 5 million euros. Even if no transfer fee is due for him, his salary expectations are likely to act as a deterrent for many clubs. He was one of the top earners at Manchester United and is said to have earned around 22 million euros in England.

Defense

Market value: 8 million euros Joel Matip

Joel Matip moved from Schalke 04 to Liverpool in 2016. Under Jürgen Klopp, he won the championship and the Champions League, among others. He will celebrate his 33rd birthday on August 8 - will he be offered a new contract as a present? Bayer Leverkusen are said to be interested.

Market value: 5 million euros Mats Hummels

Mats Hummels became world champion with Germany in 2014, before and after which he won many titles with Bayern Munich and Dortmund. Last season, the 35-year-old reached the Champions League final with BVB, but was defeated by Real Madrid. He no longer has a future in Dortmund and was also not called up for the European Championship. However, Hummels has proven that he can still play at the top level and there are various interested parties.

Market value: 2.5 million euros Sergio Ramos

Although the 38-year-old's best years are behind him, his experience can still be worth its weight in gold for any team. Last season, he played 37 games for Sevilla, scoring 7 goals and setting up one - as a central defender. Ramos has won the Champions League four times with Real Madrid, became world champion with Spain in 2010 and also won several titles with PSG.

Market value: 3.5 million euros Ricardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez's contract with Turin FC expired in the summer, but he played his way into the limelight at the European Championships with strong performances. The 120-time international has already played for clubs such as AC Milan and PSV Eindhoven, but his trophy cabinet is still pretty empty. He won the cup with Wolfsburg in 2015, the Super Cup the following year - and became world champion with the Swiss U17 team in 2010.

Midfield

Market value: 2.5 million euros Sergi Roberto

Sergi Roberto has played for Barcelona since he was a young boy. The 32-year-old has won the Champions League twice, become Spanish champion seven times and has also made several international appearances. Anyone who signs a player of Sergi Roberto's stature is certainly not doing anything wrong.

Market value: 35 million euros Adrien Rabiot

The 29-year-old reached the semi-finals of the European Championship with France and was runner-up in the 2022 World Cup. Rabiot made 227 appearances for PSG and 212 for Juve. His contract with the Turin club has now expired and one thing is clear: Rabiot will certainly have no problems finding a new top club.

Market value: 20 million euros Guido Rodríguez

The Argentinian played 57 minutes on the way to the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar and the 30-year-old also made one appearance in the Copa América 2024. Guido Rodríguez may not be an absolute world star, but at Betis Sevilla he has shown how valuable he is in central defensive midfield in recent years. His market value of 20 million euros is also a seal of quality.

Market value: 5 million euros Marco Reus

Marco Reus is leaving Dortmund after 12 years as a legend, even though he never won the championship. In 429 games for BVB, he scored 170 goals and set up 131. He was named Germany's Footballer of the Year in 2012 and 2019 and has won the award for best Bundesliga player of the season three times, most recently in 2019. There are many indications that Reus will move to Los Angeles Galaxy, but the ink is not yet dry. Perhaps the 35-year-old will end up somewhere else entirely.

Striker

Market value: 10 million euros Anthony Martial

Martial is an outstanding footballer, having scored 63 goals and set up 27 in 209 appearances for Manchester United in the Premier League alone. However, the 28-year-old Frenchman has also been set back by injuries several times in his career. Perhaps a change of club is exactly what Martial needs to kick-start his career once again.

Market value: 8 million euros Wissam Ben Yedder

The team-mate of Breel Embolo and Denis Zakaria captained Monaco last season and scored 20 goals in 34 games in all competitions. But now the 19-time French international and Monaco are likely to go their separate ways after five years. The 33-year-old can be an asset to any team, whether as a regular or a wild card.

Market value: 10 million euros Memphis Depay

Depay, who only made it to the semi-finals of the European Championships with the Netherlands, last played for Atlético Madrid. He has also played for Barcelona, Lyon, Manchester United and PSV Eindhoven. The 30-year-old is a prolific scorer, even if he has not always impressed recently. In 98 international matches, he has scored 46 goals and set up 32, with one goal and one assist at the European Championships.