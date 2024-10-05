Luis Enrique (left) makes a slug of Kylian Mbappé. Image: Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ / X

A video is currently doing the rounds on the net in which PSG coach Luis Enrique can be seen telling off his former protégé Kylian Mbappé. The topic: the Frenchman's inadequate defensive work.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you A video of a one-on-one conversation between PSG coach Luis Enrique and Kylian Mbappé from spring 2024 is doing the rounds on the internet.

It shows the Spanish coach criticizing the defensive work of his protégé at the time.

Using Michael Jordan as an example, Enrique wants to show Mbappé what he needs to do in future. Show more

France superstar Kylian Mbappé is much better known for his goals than for his defensive work. PSG coach Luis Enrique also noticed this last season, when he really made a slugfest of his then protégé before a Champions League match against Barcelona.

A video is currently doing the rounds on the X platform in which the Spaniard can be seen telling the Frenchman to do more defensive work in his last two months at the French champions.

"He leído que te gustaba Michael Jordan".



"Michael Jordan se ponía a defender como un hijo de p***".#LuisEnrique 🗣️ Mbappé



📼 Lunes 7, '𝑵𝒐 𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒆́𝒊𝒔 𝒏𝒊 **** 𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒂' Capítulo 2. pic.twitter.com/VSYqtTAIsl — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) October 3, 2024

"Michael Jordan grabbed his teammates by the balls"

In the recording, which is probably around six months old, PSG coach Luis Enrique uses the example of Michael Jordan to make it clear to Kylian Mbappé that he doesn't just have to score goals.

"I read that you like Michael Jordan? Michael Jordan grabbed his team-mates by the balls and defended like a H********. You have to lead by example. First and foremost as a person, but also as a player in pressing."

Enrique then explains to the Frenchman what he wants to see from him in the upcoming Champions League match against FC Barcelona. "You look after Cubarsí. On Cubarsí and on ter Stegen. And you spend the whole game pressing Cubarsí so that he can't attack. And you press ter Stegen so that he has to play quickly. And you get back quickly. Why is that? To be a leader."

"You have to earn it to go through the front door"

Kylian Mbappé doesn't say a word during this entire time. Instead, Enrique continues. "You think you just have to score goals. And sure, you're a phenomenon, a world-class player, no question about it. But that's not enough for me. A true leader helps even if he can't score goals. If two top players are looking after you and you can't help us with goals, then you help us with defensive work. You take the lead and say: 'Boys, defensive line, stay here'. And then you grab two teammates."

The reason: "If you press alone, that's fantastic, but if you also get Ousmane (Démbélé) and Kolo Muani or Barcola or Gonçalo (Ramos) or Marco Asensio to press as well, do you know what we are then? We'll be a fucking machine as a team!"

That's what he wants from Mbappé in the two months he's still here (his departure to Real Madrid was apparently already a done deal). "I want you to go through the front door. But you have to earn it. And you don't earn it by attacking, I already know you're a god. But you also have to be the best player in the world at defending. That's a leader. That's Michael Jordan."

"Yes?" Enrique asks in conclusion.

"Yes," Mbappé replies meekly and leaves the room.

PSG went on to win the quarter-final clash against Barcelona by a total score of 6:4, but were eliminated from the Champions League in the semi-finals after two 1-0 defeats against Borussia Dortmund. Kylian Mbappé moved to Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.

Videos from the department