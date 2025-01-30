  1. Residential Customers
Transfer within the Super League Yverdon buys Marchesano from FCZ

SDA

His time in FC Zurich kit has come to an end: Antonio Marchesano
Keystone

FC Zurich have announced the transfer of midfielder Antonio Marchesano from FCZ to Super League rivals Yverdon-Sport.

Keystone-SDA

30.01.2025, 18:07

The 34-year-old from Ticino joined the Zurich club from FC Biel in 2016 and had developed into an important figure of identification. In particular, he was an important part of the 2022 champions' team and the 2018 Cup victory.

Marchesano's contract with FCZ would have expired in the summer, but the club will now receive a transfer fee. It has been agreed not to disclose the amount. However, the transfer was made at the player's request, FC Zurich writes.