Peter Lundgren coached Roger Federer to his first Wimbledon victory. Keystone

The tennis world mourns the loss of Peter Lundgren. The former coach of Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka was only 59 years old.

Jan Arnet

Lundgren, who guided Federer to his first Wimbledon victory in 2003, has passed away at the age of just 59, as his children Lukas and Julia announced on Facebook on Friday morning: "One of the most important people has left us far too soon. He was an inspiration and a great help to many, on and off the pitch."

Lundgren had recently been struggling with major health problems. He suffered from type 2 diabetes. In 2023 , he had to have a foot amputated due to an infection.

The Swede was once number 25 in the world rankings and won three ATP titles. He worked as a coach with Federer between 2000 and 2003 and subsequently coached other top players such as Marat Safin and Grigor Dimitrov. From 2010 to 2011, Lundgren was also Stan Wawrinka's coach. Most recently, he worked as a consultant for Dominic Stricker.