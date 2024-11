Kim Collins has died at the age of 62. Keystone

The German-Canadian coach Kim Collins, who left his mark on Swiss ice hockey in Biel, Visp and Sierre, has died unexpectedly at the age of 62.

SDA

Collins led EHC Biel to two championship titles (2006, 2007) and EHC Visp to one (2014) in the second-highest Swiss league.

He also worked as a coach in Germany, Austria, Slovenia and South Tyrol. His last professional stop was HC Merano in the 2021/22 season. Most recently, Collins worked at amateur level in Lower Bavaria.

Kim Collins, der frühere Trainer von Biel, Sierre und Visp, ist im Alter von 62 Jahren gestorben. https://t.co/o1OqfQFc9b — hockeyfans.ch (@hockeyfans_ch) November 1, 2024

SDA