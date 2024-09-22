Daniel Dubois sends Anthony Joshua to the floor. Imago

Former boxing champion Anthony Joshua misses his return to the world championship throne in bitter fashion.

Former boxing champion Anthony Joshua is beaten up by IBF world champion Daniel Dubois at London's Wembley Stadium.

After the fight, Joshua says: "I had a fast, strong opponent, and I also made mistakes in the fight." But he will come back.

Dubois, meanwhile, confirmed his status as IBF champion with his 22nd win in 24 fights. Show more

The 34-year-old went down to defeat in front of 96,000 spectators at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday against his British compatriot and IBF World Champion Daniel Dubois, losing the fight by knockout in the fifth round - the fourth time he had been knocked down.

With a win, Joshua could have taken the heavyweight crown for the third time, but instead he suffered his fourth defeat in his 32nd professional fight. "I'm a fighter for life," said Joshua. "Today I rolled the dice and lost, but I'll roll them again. I had a fast, strong opponent and I also made mistakes in the fight."

Dubois sends Joshua to the canvas in the 1st round

Dubois already went on the offensive in the first round, landing heavy shots and sending Joshua to the floor. This was repeated in rounds three and four, and in the fifth Joshua seemed to be on the advance. He landed two hard right fists and Dubois was staggered. Joshua now became more open, looked for the decisive punch - and then took it himself with a counter from Dubois.

Joshua had been fighting to return to the top since losing the WBA, WBO and IBF belts to Alexander Usyk in 2021. He had previously lost his titles to Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019 in a complete surprise, but regained them in the same year.

Dubois, meanwhile, confirmed his status as IBF champion with his 22nd win in 24 fights. The 27-year-old was upgraded to regular world champion in the summer after the previously undisputed world champion Usyk resigned his title in order to fight the big rematch against Tyson Fury at the end of the year. Dubois had previously won the IBF interim title in June with a victory over Croatian Filip Hrgovic.

