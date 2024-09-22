  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

In front of 96,000 spectators Former world champion Joshua spectacularly knocks out Dubois

SDA

22.9.2024 - 07:28

Daniel Dubois sends Anthony Joshua to the floor.
Daniel Dubois sends Anthony Joshua to the floor.
Imago

Former boxing champion Anthony Joshua misses his return to the world championship throne in bitter fashion.

22.09.2024, 07:28

22.09.2024, 08:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Former boxing champion Anthony Joshua is beaten up by IBF world champion Daniel Dubois at London's Wembley Stadium.
  • After the fight, Joshua says: "I had a fast, strong opponent, and I also made mistakes in the fight." But he will come back.
  • Dubois, meanwhile, confirmed his status as IBF champion with his 22nd win in 24 fights.
Show more

The 34-year-old went down to defeat in front of 96,000 spectators at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday against his British compatriot and IBF World Champion Daniel Dubois, losing the fight by knockout in the fifth round - the fourth time he had been knocked down.

With a win, Joshua could have taken the heavyweight crown for the third time, but instead he suffered his fourth defeat in his 32nd professional fight. "I'm a fighter for life," said Joshua. "Today I rolled the dice and lost, but I'll roll them again. I had a fast, strong opponent and I also made mistakes in the fight."

Dubois sends Joshua to the canvas in the 1st round

Dubois already went on the offensive in the first round, landing heavy shots and sending Joshua to the floor. This was repeated in rounds three and four, and in the fifth Joshua seemed to be on the advance. He landed two hard right fists and Dubois was staggered. Joshua now became more open, looked for the decisive punch - and then took it himself with a counter from Dubois.

Joshua had been fighting to return to the top since losing the WBA, WBO and IBF belts to Alexander Usyk in 2021. He had previously lost his titles to Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019 in a complete surprise, but regained them in the same year.

Dubois, meanwhile, confirmed his status as IBF champion with his 22nd win in 24 fights. The 27-year-old was upgraded to regular world champion in the summer after the previously undisputed world champion Usyk resigned his title in order to fight the big rematch against Tyson Fury at the end of the year. Dubois had previously won the IBF interim title in June with a victory over Croatian Filip Hrgovic.

SDA

More from the department

Cycling World Championships in the ticker. The women kick things off - who will be crowned world champion in the time trial?

Cycling World Championships in the tickerThe women kick things off - who will be crowned world champion in the time trial?

WM24 in Zurich. First medal and gold for Switzerland at the World Cycling Championships

WM24 in ZurichFirst medal and gold for Switzerland at the World Cycling Championships

Motorcycle. 22nd place for Dettwiler in Alonso's victory

Motorcycle22nd place for Dettwiler in Alonso's victory

Reusser the big absentee. Küng as Switzerland's biggest trump card: the favorites check for the World Championship time trials

Reusser the big absenteeKüng as Switzerland's biggest trump card: the favorites check for the World Championship time trials

Laver Cup. Team Europe on the back foot - will the world team prevail for the 3rd time in a row?

Laver CupTeam Europe on the back foot - will the world team prevail for the 3rd time in a row?