Super-G and giant slalom specialist Gino Caviezel answers the not-so-usual questions from our blue Sport editorial team.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss skier Gino Caviezel answers unusual questions from the blue Sport editorial team.

He reveals what his dream destination is and what he has far too much of. Show more

The athletes of Swiss Ski are known above all for their high-speed runs on the slopes. At blue Sport, ski star Gino Caviezel therefore answers some not-so-ordinary questions.

The 32-year-old reveals that he owns a lot of other clothes in addition to his racing outfit, which food should never be missing in his fridge and what the best thing about a professional skiing career actually is. You can find all the answers in the video above.

