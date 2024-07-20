The speed races on the Matterhorn have been removed from the World Cup calendar for the coming winter. Picture: Keystone

A stir in the Zermatt-Cervinia ski area: because the Croatian federation is training with elite athletes on a training slope on the Theodul Glacier despite the ban, the Zermatt mountain railroads are taking action.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you After none of the four planned Matterhorn downhill races can be held in the last two winters, the races are removed from the World Cup calendar, at least for the time being.

Shortly after the cancellation was announced, Matterhorn Bergbahnen announced that training for elite athletes would be suspended this summer.

The Croatian Ski Association is now experiencing first-hand how consistently the Zermatt-based company is implementing the ban. Show more

Last March, those responsible at Swiss-Ski, the Italian Ski Federation and the International Ski Federation FIS announced that the downhill races in Zermatt-Cervinia would be removed from the World Cup calendar, despite a current contract. The main reason for this: In the last two winters, two downhill races were scheduled on the Matterhorn for the men and two for the women, both of which would have marked the start of the speed season. Not a single race took place.

"It's a shame, but I expected the decision," said Zermatt OC boss Franz Julen at the time about the cancellation. But the decision had to be respected. However, around two weeks later, the Zermatt mountain railroads announced that training operations for elite athletes in all snow sports would be suspended for the summer. Only junior athletes are currently allowed to train on the Theodul Glacier.

Croatia gives the elite a go

This is a major restriction for the elite teams. At this time of year, there are no other ski slopes in Europe that can be used; the only alternatives for the speed pros are to be found in South America. And contrary to initial hopes, Zermatt enforces the professional ban rigorously.

The Croatian Ski Association is now feeling the effects. "The Croatians ordered a training slope for junior athletes from us. During the inspection, however, we discovered that these juniors included athletes who are already competing in the European Cup and therefore have elite status," Markus Hasler, CEO of Zermatt Bergbahnen, told Blick.

Casse shows how it's done

Hasler does not want to name names. However, he makes it unmistakably clear: "Because they cheated on us, we immediately expelled them from the training grounds, and we will no longer allow the Croats' youngsters to train with us this summer." The situation will be reassessed next March. Until then, the Zermatt team should not deviate from its course.

Incidentally, Italian downhill specialist Mattia Casse shows how the speed stars can still make some turns in the snow of the Theodul Glacier. "He bought a normal ticket from us and skied freely on the tourist slope. Of course, all other professional racers are allowed to do the same here," explains Hasler, emphasizing once again: "But we make very sure that none of the elite athletes get onto a training slope."

Videos from the department