Viktorija Golubic narrowly misses out on reaching the 3rd round of a WTA tournament for the second time this season. The Zurich native lost 6:4, 6:7 (3:7), 4:6 to Donna Vekic at the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing.

Golubic led twice with a break in the second set and served for the match at 6:5 after a break in the rain lasting several hours. After almost three hours, however, she had to concede to the Wimbledon semi-finalist from Croatia, who is ranked 76 places higher than her in the world rankings.

Golubic now has five wins this season on the WTA Tour. The only tournament so far at which the 31-year-old has won the first two matches was the Australian Open in January. At the first of the four Grand Slam tournaments, she managed to defeat an opponent in the top 20 of the rankings. The Russian Veronika Kudermetova, against whom she prevailed in the first round, was ranked number 17 in the world at the time.

