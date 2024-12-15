Viktorija Golubic strung together twelve more singles victories to end the season Keystone

Viktorija Golubic ends the 2024 tennis season with a tournament win. In Limoges, she secured 125 world ranking points with a 7:5, 6:4 victory over Céline Naef in the Swiss final.

Golubic strung together twelve victories at the end of the year after winning a WTA 250 tournament in Jiujiang in November. In between, she also claimed two victories for Switzerland in the Billie Jean King Cup.

Golubic will move up to around 90th place in the world rankings on Monday. The 19-year-old Céline Naef improves from 181st place to around position 150.