Lewis Hamilton is now officially a Ferrari driver. Keystone

His 40th birthday will be different than usual for Lewis Hamilton. For the first time, he is celebrating his special day as a Ferrari driver. He himself makes it clear what that means.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lewis Hamilton has officially been a Ferrati driver in Formula 1 since January 1.

The seven-time world champion is ready for his new mission. He writes on LinkedIn: "Let's make 2025 an unforgettable experience."

The Briton celebrates his 40th birthday on Tuesday. Show more

Lewis Hamilton used his first words as the new Ferrari driver to send a message to his many millions of fans worldwide: "To all those who want to take the next step in 2025: Embrace the change." He knows what he's talking about. Hamilton is taking the next step, Hamilton is taking on the ultimate challenge in Formula 1.

The news of his switch from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 season brought the fast-paced world of motorsport to a brief standstill just under a year ago. He, who succeeded record world champion Michael Schumacher at the Silver Arrows on January 1, 2013, now wants to lead the Scuderia to new glory and new titles, just like Schumacher once did.

Will Hamilton do better than Vettel or Alonso?

A project in which big names have already failed. Fernando Alonso did not make it as a two-time champion. Sebastian Vettel was unable to add to his four titles in the Red Bull with a Ferrari. The Scuderia's last drivers' title was over 17 years ago. Kimi Räikkönen won with the Red Goddess in 2007.

The fact that it was Hamilton's first season in Formula 1 and that he missed out on the title back then mainly due to a completely escalated team duel with Alonso in the McLaren is part of the remarkable CV of the Briton, who celebrates his 40th birthday this Tuesday. "I couldn't be more excited," Hamilton wrote on LinkedIn. "With the move to Scuderia Ferrari, there's a lot to reflect on."

Hamilton now wants to lead the Scuderia to new glory and new titles, as Schumacher once did. imago

The most successful driver in the history of motorsport's premier class, with seven titles, 105 Grand Prix victories and 104 pole positions, and the racing team that still exerts the greatest fascination, no matter where Formula 1 stops off.

Ferrari has been there since 1950, every year, without exception - that is unique. A legend, a brand that has attracted racing icons such as Alberto Ascari, Juan-Manuel Fangio, Jacky Ickx, Clay Regazzoni, Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell and many more to Maranello. "There are many fairy tales about Ferrari and what it feels like to drive a red car," Vettel once said after his first hours of service in the red kit: "I can only confirm these stories."

The merits of the past alone will not be enough

The question of what Hamilton is still capable of on the track at the age of 40 remains to be answered. The first indications will come at the end of February during testing in Bahrain, and things will get serious in mid-March in Melbourne at the season opener.

Speed problems in qualifying last season led some to doubt Hamilton's qualities, and he himself was at a loss. In the race, however, the Briton showed several times what he is still capable of. And it is clear that the Ferrari is likely to have the title of winning car again this year.

The first reference for Hamilton will be his new team-mate Charles Leclerc. The 27-year-old from Monaco speaks fluent Italian, is fully integrated, is starting his seventh season with the Scuderia and wants to finally win the title for the first time himself. Hamilton, for whom Carlos Sainz had to vacate the cockpit despite very good performances, is the newcomer.

His past achievements alone will not guarantee him exceptional status. Hamilton will have to deliver. If he even manages to win the title, he will once again enter new spheres. Not only because he would then be the sole record champion. "At the age of 40, he is ready to write another chapter, perhaps the most fascinating, in his incredible career," said the Gazzetta dello Sport.

Addressing his fans and probably a little to himself, Hamilton added in his post on LinkedIn: "Remember that reinventing yourself is powerful." The next opportunity is always within reach, he said, and before saying goodbye with "Andiamo" (Let's go), Hamilton wrote: "Let's make it an unforgettable year."

More from the department