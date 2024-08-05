Spain's Caroline Marin already has one foot in the Olympic final when she injures her knee and has to retire injured. What follows is simply heartbreaking.

Patrick Lämmle

Badminton player Caroline Marin is on course for gold when she suffers an injury.

The Spaniard is inconsolable and sheds tears for several minutes.

The 2016 Olympic champion can no longer compete in the bronze medal match. Show more

Caroline Marin leads 21:14 and 10:5 in the Olympic semi-final against China's Jiao He Bing, with a place in the final within her grasp. But then disaster strikes: Marin makes a mistake during a rally and injures her knee.

The 31-year-old is treated and tries to play on again with a knee brace. Three lost points later, Marin slumps to the ground and begins to cry loudly, shaken to the core. The coach and support staff try to comfort her and the crowd gives her a standing ovation.

Helpers want to accompany Marin out of the hall in a wheelchair, but the Spaniard doesn't go along with them. With tears in her eyes, she says goodbye to the audience and limps out of the hall. These are pictures that get under your skin.

Marin is left empty-handed, as she can no longer compete in the bronze medal match. The injury bug struck three years ago, meaning she was unable to compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The fact that she won Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 is certainly no consolation at the moment.